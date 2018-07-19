Temp to steady contracts up 45% in 5 mts - INPS

Rome
19/07/2018
Rome, July 19 - The number of temp job contracts that were converted into steady ones rose 45% in the first five months of the year, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday. The number of new permanent full-time contracts was 70,000 up, the agency said. The 45.7% increase was wth respect to the January-May period last year, INPS said.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina
di Saro Pasciuto
Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime
di Emanuele Cammaroto - Pasquale Prestia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online