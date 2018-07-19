Rome

Temp to steady contracts up 45% in 5 mts - INPS

Rome, July 19 - The number of temp job contracts that were converted into steady ones rose 45% in the first five months of the year, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday. The number of new permanent full-time contracts was 70,000 up, the agency said. The 45.7% increase was wth respect to the January-May period last year, INPS said.

