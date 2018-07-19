Gambling social emergency, devastates society -Di Maio

Rome, July 19 - Gambling is a social emergency and it devastates society, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. Gambling is devastating our society culturally," said Di Maio, who has launched a series of measures against gambling addiction after a surge since the 2008 financial crisis.. "It a social emergency, but also a cultural and economic one", he said. "The billions that end up in the gambling companies will end up in the real economy. "By fighting gambling, we're also making a small budget". Di Maio, who is also industry and labour minister and leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), was speaking at a Caritas centre in Rome where gambling addicts are treated.