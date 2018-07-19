Strasbourg court rejects pensioners' class action

Strasbourg, July 19 - The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday rejected an appeal by 10,059 Italian pensioners against the 2015 Poletti decree on balancing pensions from 2012, sources said. In their ruling, which is definitive, the Strasbourg judges said the measures taken by the government and legislators did not violate pensioners' rights. The class action is one of several by pensioners who argue they were bilked out of their pensions and left without jobs too. photo: Poletti