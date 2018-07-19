Strasbourg

Strasbourg court rejects pensioners' class action

Poletti decree doesn't breach rights

Strasbourg court rejects pensioners' class action

Strasbourg, July 19 - The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday rejected an appeal by 10,059 Italian pensioners against the 2015 Poletti decree on balancing pensions from 2012, sources said. In their ruling, which is definitive, the Strasbourg judges said the measures taken by the government and legislators did not violate pensioners' rights. The class action is one of several by pensioners who argue they were bilked out of their pensions and left without jobs too. photo: Poletti

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I tagli di De Luca a Palazzo Zanca

I tagli di De Luca a Palazzo Zanca

Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime

Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime

di Emanuele Cammaroto - Pasquale Prestia

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

Tragico incidente sul Poro, due morti

Tragico incidente sul Poro, due morti

Violenza su donne, due arresti a Messina

Violenza su donne,
due arresti a Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33