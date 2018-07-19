Rome

EU crisis committee on migrants needed - Conte

To mediate with govts to divide up migrants

EU crisis committee on migrants needed - Conte

Rome, July 19 - A European Union crisis committee on migrants is needed, Premier Giuseppe Conte said in a long interview on the front page of the Fatto Quotidiano newspaper on Thursday. "On Tuesday I wrote the second letter to Juncker and Tusk to ask that what happened Sunday", that is the divvying up of migrants, "should become the norm, no longer entrusted to phone calls among partners, but to a cabinet or crisis committee under the aegis of the European Commission, which will then be a mediator among the various governments", Conte said. At the weekend Interior Minister Matteo Salvini blocked Italian ports to a wooden boat with 450 migrants aboard, prompting six EU countries to eventually say they would take some of them and allowing the Italian government to say "finally migrants have landed in Europe and not Italy" and Salvini to say "we're not Europe's migrant camp any more.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I tagli di De Luca a Palazzo Zanca

I tagli di De Luca a Palazzo Zanca

Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime

Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime

di Emanuele Cammaroto - Pasquale Prestia

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

Tragico incidente sul Poro, due morti

Tragico incidente sul Poro, due morti

Violenza su donne, due arresti a Messina

Violenza su donne,
due arresti a Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33