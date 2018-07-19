Cinema: Chazelle's First Man to open Venice fest

Rome, July 19 - Damien Chazelle's First Man will open the Venice Film Festival on August 29, organisers said Thursday. Chazelle is known mainly for La La Land and Whiplash. The film, which is in competition, is about Neil Armstrong's moon landing and stars Ryan Gosling, Jason Clarke and Claire Foy. The announcement of the world premiere comes on the eve of the 49th anniversary of the historic landing of Apollo 11.