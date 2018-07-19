6 mn euro asset seizure from SCU near Lecce

Lecce, July 19 - Italian police on Thursday seized six million euros from three members of the Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (SCU), near Lecce. The three, along with 30 others, were involved in drug trafficking, police said. They were all arrested earlier this month in a major drugs bust. The Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), is the smallest of Italy's four mafias. It has dwindled to a fraction of its former strength thanks to waves of police action. The other three mafias are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the Camorra from Naples.