Migrant rescue not administrative action - Fico

Rome, July 19 - Migrant rescues are not administrative actions, House Speaker Roberto Fico said Thursday. "The work of the port commanders offices deserves plaudits. We are grateful for the constant commitment towards saving human lives," Fico said. "For that reason I agree with (Transport) Minister (Danilo) Toninelli that saving human lives is not an administrative action, in rescues there are no passports, skin colour, language or culture, which may prevent one human being saving another human being. May Europe too not forget this". Fico added that "we must save human lives at sea always and in whatever way possible".