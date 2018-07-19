Rome

2 tax rates and no-tax area is revolution - Conte

No tax amnesties, respect progressivity in Constitution

Rome, July 19 - The government's planned 'flat tax' with two rates at 15% and 20% plus its new planned no-tax area amounts to a fiscal "revolution", Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday. "We have in the pipeline an organic reform, I would say revolutionary, of the tax system based on two brackets and a no-tax area, and we will permit those who have no-fault disputes with the tax authorities to scrub them away", he said in a front-page interview with the Fatto Quotidiano newspaper. "I swear there will be no tax amnesties," the premier said. He also said "the Constitution rightly lays down fiscal progressivity and we will respect that".

