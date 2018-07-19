Illegal taxi driver rapes client in Milan

Milan, July 19 - A 61-year-old Egyptian illegal taxi driver was arrested Thursday on suspicion of raping a 20-year-old woman client after picking her up outside a well-known nightspot on the Milanese night scene, sources said Thursday. The incident is said to have occurred on the night of June 16, police said. The young woman told police she had spent the evening with some friends and taken the illegal taxi to get back home. She nodded off because she had drunk so much and when she woke up she allegedly realised she had been raped by the driver, who took advantage of her drunken state, police said.