Rome

Borsellino brother says expects a lot from M5S

Serah for truth a priority says Salvatore Borsellino

Borsellino brother says expects a lot from M5S

Rome, July 19 - Paolo Borsellino's brother Salvatore said on the 26th anniversary of his brother's Mafia slaying Thursday that he expected "a lot" from the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) in getting to the bottom of the case, which has left a series of mysteries. In an interview on the M5S blog, Salvatore Borsellino said leader Luigi Di Maio "spoke of truth and justice and I think it's fundamental that he continue to speak of truth and justice, now that he has finally arrived in a position where he can do something". He said "the search for truth is a priority, if the Third Republic is to be born". Di Maio is deputy premier along with the leader of the other government partner, the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, Matteo Salvini. Di Maio is also labour and industry minister while Salvini is interior minister.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I tagli di De Luca a Palazzo Zanca

I tagli di De Luca a Palazzo Zanca

Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime

Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime

di Emanuele Cammaroto - Pasquale Prestia

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

Tragico incidente sul Poro, due morti

Tragico incidente sul Poro, due morti

Violenza su donne, due arresti a Messina

Violenza su donne,
due arresti a Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33