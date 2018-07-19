Borsellino brother says expects a lot from M5S

Rome, July 19 - Paolo Borsellino's brother Salvatore said on the 26th anniversary of his brother's Mafia slaying Thursday that he expected "a lot" from the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) in getting to the bottom of the case, which has left a series of mysteries. In an interview on the M5S blog, Salvatore Borsellino said leader Luigi Di Maio "spoke of truth and justice and I think it's fundamental that he continue to speak of truth and justice, now that he has finally arrived in a position where he can do something". He said "the search for truth is a priority, if the Third Republic is to be born". Di Maio is deputy premier along with the leader of the other government partner, the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, Matteo Salvini. Di Maio is also labour and industry minister while Salvini is interior minister.