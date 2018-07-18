Not enough caregivers due to migrant curbs

Rome

Rome, July 18 - The number of caregivers has dropped "due to restrictions for migrants", the president of the Sant'Egidio Community, Marco Impagliazzo, has said. "Caregivers don't come anymore and this is a problem for seniors. Without them, without home assistance or without the creation of alternative forms of co-housing, they can't stay home anymore and the mortality rate is on the rise". Impagliazzo discussed the issue with Italian Premier, Giuseppe Conte, when the prime minister visited the ecumenical Catholic community: "We suggested to include in the decree" regulating migrant arrivals, "which I hope will be drafted by 2019, at least 50,000 worker visas". The community said the decree on migrant flows "has not been renewed since 2011". Conte was also asked to "renew the protocol for the next humanitarian corridors for Syrians and Africans of the Horn of Africa. We left him a memorandum, now we will see the results", said Impagliazzo. The isolation of seniors in Italy is on the rise, the community said, "because their number is growing and because the networks that used to protect them are getting weaker. One in four elderly people is alone, with nobody to assist them". The president of Sant'Egidio also said that too many residencies and hospices for seniors are being created. "The Italian model instead enabled seniors to live at home, with family, relatives and neighbors as caregivers. As these networks are growing weaker, it is necessary to find alternative solutions, including increasing the number of caregivers". According to data provided by the Community, 3.8 million seniors, or 33% of the total, live alone. Their number in Rome peaks to 41%, or 250,000 people. Overall, 52.2% of Italians over 85 live on their own.

