Rome mafia ever more like Sicily, Calabria, Campania say DIA

Rome, July 18 - Rome's mafias are ever more like the Cosa Nostra in Sicily, the Camorra in Campania and the 'Ndrangheta in Calabria, according to a new report from the National Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate. The six-monthly report, issued the day after a major mafia bust in the capital against the Casamonica clan which was allied to the 'Ndrangheta for drug pushing, said "organisations similar for MOs to mafia associations like those in Sicily, Calabria and Campania are ever more evident in Rome". In some areas of the capital there are criminal groups which, "based on close family ties, ever more show the modus operandi of groups of mafia associations", the report said. Following the mass arrest of members of the family heavily involved in organized crime on Tuesday, a Rome prosecutor warned that the mafia is very powerful in the Italian capital. Calling Rome mafia territory "is not an exaggeration", prosecutor Michele Prestipino said in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera. "I do not think that Rome is comparable to Palermo, Reggio Calabria or Naples, since here groups using mafia methods interact with others that are not involved in the mafia. The main problem here is still corruption, which in other locations is secondary to traditional mafias. However, we see a code of silence and non-collaboration from the victims of crimes," he stressed. "Neither here nor in Milan are people lining up to report intimidation and abuse of power." The Casamonica family-based mafia group, which was targeted by Tuesday's operation in which over 30 were arrested "is a galaxy" that is more frightening than traditional clans, he said. "They are different groups bonded together by blood ties that stand out for their iron-clad control of 'their' territory," he said, "and have become one of the most frightening criminal realities of the city." He stressed that several types of criminal activities were involved. Italian police on Tuesday made 31 arrest as they hit the Casamonica Roman crime family, saying it had links with the 'Ndrangheta for drug trafficking. Six people are missing and presumed to be on the run, police said. The arrests were made in the Italian capital and in the provinces of Reggio Calabria and Cosenza in Calabria, police said. The suspects are accused of creating an organisation dedicated to drug trafficking, extortion and loan sharking, all aggravated by using mafia methods. Among those arrested is Domenico Spada of the eponymous Rome and Ostia crime family, aka Vulcano and a former boxing champion. "They didn't need to use violence, the Casamonica name was enough," said anti-mafia prosecutor Michele Prestipino. Locales in Rome including a disco in Testaccio and a restaurant near the Pantheon were sequestered. Searches turned up 50,000 euros in cash, current accounts, cars and dozens of luxury watches. The so-called 'Romanina clan', from the eastern district of the Italian capital, held sway over criminal activity in much of Rome, investigators said. Because of their Roma and Traveller origins, they were also known as the Gypsies. The clan was bust wide open, police said, thanks to the State's evidence of 31-year-old Debora Cerroni, the partner of Massimiliano Casamonica, brother of clan chieftain Giuseppe Casamonica. Never accepted by the clan, she is now under police protection, investigators said. The second crucial informant is a Calabria-born man who has lived in Rome for many years. He is said to have managed drugs operations for the Casamonicas. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said "the Carabinieri operation went very well, my compliments". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said "we are winning against organised crime". Defence Undersecretary Angelo Tofalo said "I'd like to thank the Carabinieri for a laudable operation at the end of a probe that started in 2015". The Casamonicas have long been the most powerful mafia-style group in Rome and there was a scandal three summers ago when one clan boss had a Godfather-like funeral complete with music from the iconic film and rose petals dropped onto a horse-drawn hearse from a helicopter.