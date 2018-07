87% of job seekers ask friends

Rome, July 18 - Some 87.3% of Italian job seekers ask a friend to help them out, a new report from ISTAT said Wednesday. That was the percentage of job seekers who asked relatives, friends or acquaintances to help them get a job last year, ISTAT said. This compared to 81.2% in 2007. Less than one in four, 24.2%, use Italy's underfunded and inefficient job centres, ISTAT said. photo: Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio