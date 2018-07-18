Alitalia will be flag-carrier again says Toninelli

Rome, July 18 - Alitalia will return to be being Italy's national flag-carrying airline, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Wednesday. Speaking on Italian radio, Toninelli said "the Italian nature of the airline is a fundamental points in its future". He said "we'll once again make it become a flag carrier with 51% of the share capital in Italian hands and with a partner that will make it fly". Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said "I will work to make sure that this company has a future". Lufthansa and EasyJet are among the bidders for the troubled airline, but both want radical restructuring as part of their bid. Alitalia was put into extraordinary administration last year after workers voted against a restructuring plan. Di Maio said last week that the new government will punish the people to blame for the plight of Alitalia, the former flag-carrier that is in extraordinary administration and the State is trying to find a buyer for. "The government is analysing all the economic information because we want to identify and punish those responsible for the current situation," Di Maio told the Senate. He said that he had had no talks with potential buyers Lufthansa and EasyJet. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said last month "we will not sell off Alitalia cheap, in bits and pieces". He said "tourism is our oil and we cannot not have a strong flag-carrier". Di Maio and Salvini are the leaders of the two partners in Italy's populist government. The labour and industry minister is the head of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the interior minister is leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League (L) party. They are both deputy premiers to the premiership pick who was originally selected by the M5S for another ministry, Premier Giuseppe Conte. Toninelli is a leading member of the M5S. Alitalia is expected to post over three billion euros in revenue in 2018, special commissioner Stefano Paleari said last month. "By 2018 Alitalia is highly likely to exceed 3 billion in revenue", said Paleari, one of the commissioners handling the extraordinary administration of Alitalia. He stressed that the carrier is "the first in Europe for punctuality thanks to the people who work there, who need investments and a strategic position" on the market. In April the European Commission opened a probe to see if the 900-million euro bridge loan granted to Alitalia by the Italian state constitutes prohibited State aid to industry. Brussels "at the moment is of the view that the State loan might constitute State aid," a statement said. The EC fears that "the duration of the loan, which goes from May 2017 at least until December 2018, surpasses the maximum duration of six months envisaged by the guidelines on rescue loans," and that the loan is not limited to the minimum allowed.