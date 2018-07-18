Foreign inmates home even without consent - Bonafede

Rome
18/07/2018
Rome, July 18 - Foreign inmates in Italian jails will be sent home without their consent, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said Wednesday. There are 19,860 foreign prisoners out of a total jail population of 58,745 as of July 17 2018, he said. "Our work will be constant to boost and accelerate the coming in to force of bilateral accords aimed at enabling the transfer of foreign convicts to their countries of origin, even without the consent of the detainee," he said.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta
di Anna Russo
Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime
di Emanuele Cammaroto - Pasquale Prestia
Sequestrato dal Pm il cellulare dell’autista
di Anna Russo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online