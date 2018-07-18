Shed full light on Regeni, Salvini tells Sisi

Rome, July 18 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on Wednesday met in Cairo with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and reiterated a request to shed full light on the murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni, the Italian interior ministry said. The ministry said the talks, also involving the Egyptian interior minister, were "long and cordial". Other topics addressed were initiatives to boost security, fighting clandestine immigration and terrorism, sources said. The parents of Regeni, an Italian research student tortured and murdered in Cairo in early 2016, on Friday met with Premier Gisueppe Conte, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and House Speaker Roberto Fico. Fico said "an initiative" was "possible" with Moavero. Asked what it might be, he said "we are constructing". He added "I'm confident the truth will arrive". Italian prosecutors have said elements in the Egyptian security apparatus were involved in Regeni's death. Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi has said the case was meant to spoil bilateral relations. Video surveillance tapes of the Cairo metro system on the day Regeni disappeared do not have shots of the tortured and murdered Italian research student but there are gaps in the footage, Rome and Egyptian prosecutors said last month. The prosecutors said their examination of the January 25, 2016 footage "enabled us to verify the absence of images relating to Giulio Regeni inside or near Cairo metro stations". But they said "the examination of the recordings showed there are various time gaps in which there isn't any video footage or images" of the Cambridge doctoral researcher, who was killed while doing research into Cairo street seller unions. They said that "therefore further investigations are needed to ascertain the causes" of the gaps. Regeni, 28, went missing on the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His mutilated body turned up in a ditch on the motorway to Alexandria on February 3, eight days later.