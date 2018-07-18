Parma and Chievo may be demoted out of Serie A

Rome
18/07/2018
Rome, July 18 - The Parma and Chievo football teams are at risk of being demoted out of Serie A due to attempted fraud. The prosecutor's office of the Italian football federation FIGC has asked for 2 points to be deducted from the previous championship for Parma, thereby annulling its promotion. The FIGC has called for Chievo to lose 15 points, which would demote it. If the requests are upheld, Crotone and Palermo will enter Serie A. photo: Parma players
