'Mafia risks shows of strength after Riina's death'

Rome, July 18 - After the death of the notorious mafia boss Totò Riina in November last year, the Sicilian mafia is in a transitional period that could lead to greater violence, according to the latest report by the Italy's anti-mafia investigative unit DIA. It noted that the crime group - known as 'Cosa Nostra' - is undergoing "a phase of transition and reshaping, marked by the risk of high tension that could lead to shows of strength, with dangerous repercussions on the entire mafia organization". DIA added that "it is very unlikely that Messina Denaro" has become Riina's successor, and "it is reasonable to believe that Cosa Nostra will tend towards a collegial sort of management in line with the strategy used in recent years".

