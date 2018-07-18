I'll see Conte but he hasn't got solution - Czech PM

Prague
18/07/2018
Prague, July 18 - Czech Premier Andrej Babis said Wednesday he was ready to meet Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte but Conte did not have the solution for migrants. "The relocation of migrants as it is being requested by Italy today is not a solution," he said. "A similar procedure is counterproductive, so we will not back it. We will be the ones who decide comes to our country". Babis told Senators he had proposed July 30 for the meeting but that this had not been convenient for Conte and another date would have to be found.
