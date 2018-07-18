Dignity decree effects worse than estimates -employers

Rome, July 18 - The effects on jobs of the government's so-called dignity decree against precarious work will be "worse" than the estimate of 8,000 temp jobs a year lost till 2028 made by pensions and social security agency INPS, industrial employers' group Confindustria said Wednesday. "The effects of the decree will be worse than the INPS estimates, said Confindustria Director-General Marcella Panucci in a hearing at the Lower House. She said that "while pursuing objectives we can share", the decree makes "more uncertain and unpredictable the framework of rules" for firms, "discouraging investments and limiting growth". Panucci said "brusque U-turns in ongoing reforms must be avoided". She called new norms on relocating businesses abroad "punitive and murky". Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, the architect of the decree, dismissed Confindustria's criticism, accusing the employers' group of waging "psychological terrorism to stop us changing things".