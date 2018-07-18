Rome

Mafia code of silence reigns in Rome - prosecutor

'A galaxy more frightening than that of traditional clans'

Mafia code of silence reigns in Rome - prosecutor

Rome, July 18 - Following a mass arrest of members of a family heavily involved in organized crime on Tuesday, a Rome prosecutor warned that the mafia is very powerful in the Italian capital. Calling Rome mafia territory "is not an exaggeration", prosecutor Michele Prestipino said in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera. "I do not think that Rome is comparable to Palermo, Reggio Calabria or Naples, since here groups using mafia methods interact with others that are not involved in the mafia. The main problem here is still corruption, which in other locations is secondary to traditional mafias. However, we see a code of silence and non-collaboration from the victims of crimes," he stressed. "Neither here nor in Milan are people lining up to report intimidation and abuse of power." The Casamonica family-based mafia group, which was targeted by Tuesday's operation in which over 30 were arrested "is a galaxy" that is more frightening than traditional clans, he said. "They are different groups bonded together by blood ties that stand out for their iron-clad control of 'their' territory," he said, "and have become one of the most frightening criminal realities of the city." He stressed that several types of criminal activities were involved.

