2nd ILVA jobs proposal under discussion - industry minister

Guarantees needed for jobs and environmental clean-up

2nd ILVA jobs proposal under discussion - industry minister

Rome, July 18 - Deputy prime minister and labor and industry minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that another proposal for the ILVA steel plant in Taranto was currently under discussion. On the previous proposal, "this government was not satisfied with the employment and implementation plans and thus asked ArcelorMittal for an improved proposal, which is currently under discussion and analysis by commissioners and ArcelorMittal", he said. Di Maio was speaking at the Italian House of Representatives on the situation of the crisis talks at the Ministry of Economic Development. Di Maio had said the Italo-Indian consortium's previous plan for an environmental clean-up at the highly polluting steel plant was "not satisfactory" and that "we need guarantees from the company that will ensure an environmental improvement" as well as guarantees concerning employment.

