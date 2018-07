FI's Barachini elected head of RAI oversight body

Rome, July 18 - Alberto Barachini, the candidate of ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right opposition Forza Italia party, was on Wednesday elected chair of the parliamentary oversight commission into State broadcaster RAI. Gianluigi Paragone, leader of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on the panel, said he hoped that Barachini would not serve the interests of Berlusconi's Mediaset media group, which is RAI's main rival. Barachini said "I hope my activities will be judged on merit." He said "we will guarantee balance and equal distance".