'Dangerous' Roma camp seized in Palermo

Palermo, July 18 - Italian police on Wednesday sequestered a Roma camp they said was "dangerous" in Palermo. The Favorita Camp showed a "serious situation of danger for the persons living in it, forced to live amid flying electrical cables with the risk of being electrocuted, and amid illegal waste dumps," a preliminary investigations judge said. Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando, the owner of the site, has been notified about the measure, as well as the head of the local fire brigade, who has been named caretaker. There is a criminal probe against person or persons unknown for alleged illegal waste dumping and failure to comply with official acts.