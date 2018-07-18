Rome

Alitalia will be flag-carrier again - Toninelli

Will be 51% Italian

Alitalia will be flag-carrier again - Toninelli

Rome, July 18 - Alitalia will return to be being Italy's national flag-carrying airline, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Wednesday. Speaking on Italian radio, Toninelli said "the Italian nature of the airline is a fundamental points in its future". He said "we'll once again make it become a flag carrier with 51% of the share capital in Italian hands and with a partner that will make it fly". Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said "I will work to make sure that this company has a future". Lufthansa and EasyJet are among the bidders for the troubled airline, but both want radical restructuring as part of their bid. Alitalia was put into extraordinary administration last year after workers voted against a restructuring plan.

