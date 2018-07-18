Rome

Rome mafia ever more like Sicily, Calabria - DIA

Report day after Casamonica bust

Rome, July 18 - Rome's mafias are ever more like the Cosa Nostra in Sicily, the Camorra in Campania and the 'Ndrangheta in Calabria, according to a new report from the National Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate. The six-monthly report, issued the day after a major mafia bust in the capital against the Casamonica clan which was allied to the 'Ndrangheta for drug pushing, said "organisations similar for MOs to mafia associations like those in Sicily, Calabria and Campania are ever more evident in Rome". In some areas of the capital there are criminal groups which, "based on close family ties, ever more show the modus operandi of groups of mafia associations", the report said.

