Rome

Relocation alarming, now clear rules - Di Maio

State must be respected again, no one will do as they please

Rome, July 18 - Relocation by businesses outside Italy is an "alarming" phenomenon but now the government will set "clear rules" on this, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday. He said the phenomenon was "ever more alarming from the quality and quantity standpoints". Di Maio, who is also deputy premier, said "the State must return to making itself respected, and no one will do as they please any longer". Major steps against delocatisation and offshoring of companies from Italy are contained in the government's so-called 'dignity decree', now going through parliament.

