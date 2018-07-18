Rome

Foreign mafias take aim at migrant traffic - DIA

Above all Libyans and Moroccans in 'often tragic' trafficking

Rome, July 18 - Foreign mafias in Italy are taking aim at migrant trafficking, according to a six-monthly report by the National Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate (DIA). For the foreign mafias, it said, "favouring clandestine immigration, with all its stream of collateral crimes...is today one of the principal and most remunerative criminal businesses". This, it said "too often is tragically linked with the death of migrants at sea, often at a tender age". It said that "Maghrebins, above all Libyans and Moroccans, were involved in trafficking migrants from the north African coasts to the Sicilian coasts".

