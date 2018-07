Soccer: Liverpool place bid for Allison

Rome, July 17 - Liverpool have made a written bid for AS Roma's Brazil goalkeeper Allison, Giallorossi sources said Tuesday. The Roman club was said to be weighing the offer, which is believed to be close to the 70-million-euro-plus price tag Director of Football Monchi put on the tall shot-stopper. Sources said Chelsea might soon make a competing bid. If Allison goes, Roma are poised to replace him with Paris Saint-Germain's Areola or Copenhagen's Robin Olsen.