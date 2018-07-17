Adachiara Zevi gets threatening letter with Hitler pic

Rome
17/07/2018
Rome, July 17 - Adachiara Zevi, daughter of the noted late Jewish writer Tullia Zevi, on July 12 got a threatening letter with the image of Adolf Hitler on it, according to a police complaint she presented Tuesday in Rome. The letter to Zevi, chair of the Arte in Memoria cultural association, said among other things "most esteemed madam, I'm really sorry that I did not meet you in my concentration camps". "But it could happen! There are many followers of mine...and the last word has not been said!"
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta
di Anna Russo
Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online