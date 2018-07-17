Rome

Adachiara Zevi gets threatening letter with Hitler pic

Arte in Memoria association chief files complaint in Rome

Rome, July 17 - Adachiara Zevi, daughter of the noted late Jewish writer Tullia Zevi, on July 12 got a threatening letter with the image of Adolf Hitler on it, according to a police complaint she presented Tuesday in Rome. The letter to Zevi, chair of the Arte in Memoria cultural association, said among other things "most esteemed madam, I'm really sorry that I did not meet you in my concentration camps". "But it could happen! There are many followers of mine...and the last word has not been said!"

