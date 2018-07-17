Berlin

Austria won't take any migrants Kurz tells Conte

Chancellor tuns down invite to take part in redistribution

Austria won't take any migrants Kurz tells Conte

Berlin, July 17 - Austria won't take in any of the 450 migrants that landed in Sicily earlier this week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Premier Giuseppe Conte Tuesday according to the APA news agency. "Austria has since 2015 accepted over 150,000 asylum requests and, in relation to the size of its population, has sustained one of the biggest contributions to the EU's migrant policy," he said. "Many other countries have accepted very few". Austria, therefore, will not "take part in a further redistribution", Kurz said. France, Malta, Germany, Spain and Portugal have said they will take of the Pozzallo 50 migrants each while Ireland has said it will take 20.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta

Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta

di Anna Russo

Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere

Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere

di Giuseppe Romeo

Va al pronto soccorso coi sintomi di un’embolia, i medici lo salvano

Va al pronto soccorso coi sintomi di un’embolia, i medici lo salvano

Scontro in A1: vittima fu candidato sindaco Rossano per M5S

Scontro in A1: vittima fu candidato sindaco Rossano per M5S

Tram, qual è la tua opinione: rispondi al sondaggio

Tram, qual è la tua opinione? Rispondi al sondaggio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33