Flat tax with progressivity not guaranteed - Tria

Rome

Make taxation more favourable for growth says economy minister

Rome, July 17 - The government will strive to implement a flat tax with "the Constitutional principles of progressivity that are not guaranteed today," Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Tuesday. He also said the government wanted to make taxation more favourable for growth. In other remarks, Tria said taxes would fall "compatibly with the financial space" available. He also said that the government's 'fiscal peace' measure was not a tax amnesty but a way of having a "friendly" tax system. "We need to move from tax fear to the principle of good faith," the minister said. Lastly, Tria said EU growth was slowing and this would have an impact on Italy.

