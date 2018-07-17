Milan

Showbiz agent cleared of beating, drugging showgirl (3)

Fabrizio Chinaglia acquitted in Sara Tommasi case

Showbiz agent cleared of beating, drugging showgirl (3)

Milan, July 17 - Show business agent Fabrizio Chinaglia was acquitted Tuesday of inducing show girl Sara Tommasi to have sex with him by hitting her and plying her with drugs. Prosecutors argued that Tommasi had been in a state of "psychological inferiority" caused by a personality disorder and psychosis due to cocaine. Chinaglia was accused of forcing her to have sex by beating and threatening her. He was acquitted in the most complete way, because the "crime was not committed". Prosecutors had requested an eight-year jail term for a string of alleged crimes including sexual violence, drug distribution and extortion. Tommasi was allegedly one of the young women who attended ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's bunga bunga parties.

