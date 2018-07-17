Migrant arrivals in Spain surpass those in Italy

Madrid
17/07/2018
Madrid, July 17 - Migrant arrivals in Spain have overtaken those in Italy, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday. From the start of the year to July 15 some 18,106 landed on Spanish shores on the western Mediterranean route while 17,827 came to Italy on the central route from Libya, the IOM said. Spain's migrant emergency continues with more than 892 people rescued at the weekend alone off Andalusian shores.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta
di Anna Russo
Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online