Four migrants drown off Linosa

Pozzallo (Ragusa)
17/07/2018
Pozzallo (Ragusa), July 17 - Four out of 30 migrants aboard a vessel off the Sicilian island of Linosa drowned after jumping into the sea when they saw the Protector and Monte Sperone vessels of EU border agency Frontex and Italian finance police, the victims' relatives and friends confirmed on Tuesday. Eleven crew members of the boat carrying the migrants were arrested on Tuesday and charged with their death as a consequence of another crime, prosecutors in Ragusa said. (ANSA).
