Pozzallo (Ragusa)

Four migrants drown off Linosa

11 alleged smugglers charged with their death

Four migrants drown off Linosa

Pozzallo (Ragusa), July 17 - Four out of 30 migrants aboard a vessel off the Sicilian island of Linosa drowned after jumping into the sea when they saw the Protector and Monte Sperone vessels of EU border agency Frontex and Italian finance police, the victims' relatives and friends confirmed on Tuesday. Eleven crew members of the boat carrying the migrants were arrested on Tuesday and charged with their death as a consequence of another crime, prosecutors in Ragusa said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta

Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta

di Anna Russo

Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere

Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere

di Giuseppe Romeo

Va al pronto soccorso coi sintomi di un’embolia, i medici lo salvano

Va al pronto soccorso coi sintomi di un’embolia, i medici lo salvano

Scontro in A1: vittima fu candidato sindaco Rossano per M5S

Scontro in A1: vittima fu candidato sindaco Rossano per M5S

Tram, qual è la tua opinione: rispondi al sondaggio

Tram, qual è la tua opinione? Rispondi al sondaggio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33