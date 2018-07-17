31 suspected members of Casamonica clan arrested

Rome, July 17 - Carabinieri police in Rome, Reggio Calabria and Cosenza on Tuesday arrested 31 suspected members of the 'Casamonica' clan and were looking for six others as part of a nationwide operation against the criminal organization. The 37 suspects are charged with drug trafficking, extortion and loan sharking, aggravated by mafia methods, as alleged members of the 'clan Casamonica', an organized crime group active in Italy's capital city and outlying areas. Police believe the group's boss is Giuseppe Casamonica, who was recently released from prison after serving a 10-year term. The investigation is coordinated by DDA anti-mafia investigators in Rome.