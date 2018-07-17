31 suspected members of Casamonica clan arrested

Rome
17/07/2018
Rome, July 17 - Carabinieri police in Rome, Reggio Calabria and Cosenza on Tuesday arrested 31 suspected members of the 'Casamonica' clan and were looking for six others as part of a nationwide operation against the criminal organization. The 37 suspects are charged with drug trafficking, extortion and loan sharking, aggravated by mafia methods, as alleged members of the 'clan Casamonica', an organized crime group active in Italy's capital city and outlying areas. Police believe the group's boss is Giuseppe Casamonica, who was recently released from prison after serving a 10-year term. The investigation is coordinated by DDA anti-mafia investigators in Rome.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta
di Anna Russo
Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online