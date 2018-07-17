Rome

Breakthrough necessary for ILVA, Costa says

'Much more can be done for environment'

Breakthrough necessary for ILVA, Costa says

Rome, July 17 - Environment Minister Sergio Costa on Tuesday said more should be done for the environmental improvement of the ILVA steel plant in Taranto, Puglia. "As far as the environment is concerned, much more can be done", Costa said on the sidelines of a congress at the Lower House. "I agree on the fact that a breakthrough is necessary to safeguard the environment of ILVA". The minister went on to say that "what has been done so far is too little, I hope that more can be done". Costa said he agreed with Labor and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio in favor of a "new proposal" that we are "waiting for". Di Maio has said that the plan of Italo-Indian consortium Arcelor Mittal for an environmental clean-up at the highly polluting steel plant is not satisfactory, demanding guarantees from the company to ensure environmental improvement.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta

Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta

di Anna Russo

Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere

Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere

di Giuseppe Romeo

Va al pronto soccorso coi sintomi di un’embolia, i medici lo salvano

Va al pronto soccorso coi sintomi di un’embolia, i medici lo salvano

Scontro in A1: vittima fu candidato sindaco Rossano per M5S

Scontro in A1: vittima fu candidato sindaco Rossano per M5S

Tram, qual è la tua opinione: rispondi al sondaggio

Tram, qual è la tua opinione? Rispondi al sondaggio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33