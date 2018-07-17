Rome

Boeri to address Parliament on 'dignity decree'

INPS issue needs to be clarified, Di Maio

Rome, July 17 - The president of pensions and social security agency INPS, Tito Boeri, on Tuesday is scheduled to address Parliament on the government's so-called 'dignity decree' against precarious work. Boeri said in an interview published Tuesday that "accusing me of getting involved in politics is a colossal idiocy" after his earlier statement that the measure would lead to the loss 8,000 temp jobs a year until 2028 sparked a political controversy. "I have always said what I think, without worrying" about who was in government, Boeri told Rome daily La Repubblica. Labor and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio last night said the INPS issue still needs to be clarified. Di Maio on Monday also said "we can't sack Boeri now but when his term elapses we'll remember that he's an INPS president not in line with the ideas of the government".

