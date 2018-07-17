Soccer: Come on Juve, to the end - Ronaldo

Turin, July 17 - New Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday night issued his first tweet for his new club saying "come on Juve, until the end". Ronaldo, 33, who has signed a four-year contract said "I'm still young, I'll leave a mark in the history of this club". Juventus fans asked Ronaldo to "bring us the Champions League trophy" when the Portugal star arrived Monday for his medical after a 112-million-euro move from Real Madrid. Ronaldo took his first selfies with his new fans, thousands of whom were camped out outside the JMedical facility. "Ronaldo Bring Us The Champions" was the chant the fans sang. The Portugal great and five time world footballer of the year, who has signed a four-year contract giving him 30 million euros a year, chanted "Juve, Juve" as he entered the facility. Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis said he had been thinking of buying Ronaldo but then had thought better of it.