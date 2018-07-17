Turin

FCA sales down 2.6% in Europe in June, Jeep boom

6-mth fall of 2.1%

FCA sales down 2.6% in Europe in June, Jeep boom

Turin, July 17 - sales of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) fell 2.6% over the year to June, FCA said Tuesday. Market share fell from 6.9% to 6.4%. But the fall was at least partially offset by a boom in Jeep sales, up 72.1%. In the first six months of the year FCA sales were 2.1% down. Six-month market share fell from 7.2% to 6.9%. The FCA sales drop came against the background of a 5.1% rise in European car sales by all marques in June.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta

Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta

di Anna Russo

Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere

Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere

di Giuseppe Romeo

Va al pronto soccorso coi sintomi di un’embolia, i medici lo salvano

Va al pronto soccorso coi sintomi di un’embolia, i medici lo salvano

Scontro in A1: vittima fu candidato sindaco Rossano per M5S

Scontro in A1: vittima fu candidato sindaco Rossano per M5S

Tram, qual è la tua opinione: rispondi al sondaggio

Tram, qual è la tua opinione? Rispondi al sondaggio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33