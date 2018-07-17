FCA sales down 2.6% in Europe in June, Jeep boom

Turin
17/07/2018
Turin, July 17 - sales of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) fell 2.6% over the year to June, FCA said Tuesday. Market share fell from 6.9% to 6.4%. But the fall was at least partially offset by a boom in Jeep sales, up 72.1%. In the first six months of the year FCA sales were 2.1% down. Six-month market share fell from 7.2% to 6.9%. The FCA sales drop came against the background of a 5.1% rise in European car sales by all marques in June.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta
di Anna Russo
Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online