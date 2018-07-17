FCA sales down 2.6% in Europe in June, Jeep boom

Turin, July 17 - sales of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) fell 2.6% over the year to June, FCA said Tuesday. Market share fell from 6.9% to 6.4%. But the fall was at least partially offset by a boom in Jeep sales, up 72.1%. In the first six months of the year FCA sales were 2.1% down. Six-month market share fell from 7.2% to 6.9%. The FCA sales drop came against the background of a 5.1% rise in European car sales by all marques in June.