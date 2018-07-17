Bad weather moves south

Rome
17/07/2018
Rome, July 16 - A weather alert for strong winds and rain and thunderstorms has moved from northern and central Italy to the south of the country, weather people said Tuesday. From early Tuesday heavy rainfall and hail is expected in Campania, Calabria and Sicily. Tornados and storms hit the north and centre Mnday. In Rome a tree fell on a police sentry box but the Carabiniere inside was unhurt.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta
di Anna Russo
Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online