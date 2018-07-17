Rome

Bad weather moves south

After causing mayhem in north and center

Bad weather moves south

Rome, July 16 - A weather alert for strong winds and rain and thunderstorms has moved from northern and central Italy to the south of the country, weather people said Tuesday. From early Tuesday heavy rainfall and hail is expected in Campania, Calabria and Sicily. Tornados and storms hit the north and centre Mnday. In Rome a tree fell on a police sentry box but the Carabiniere inside was unhurt.

