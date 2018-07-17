June inflation rises to 1.3%

Rome
17/07/2018
Rome, July 17 - Italian inflation hit 1.3% in June, ISTAT said Tuesday, lowering its original estimate of 1.4%. The national consumer price index, net of tobacco, rose 0.2% on the previous month and 1.3% on an annual basis, up from 1% in May. Prices in the inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought goods rose 2.2% on an annual basis, from 1.7% in May. They dropped 0.2% on a monthly basis. Prices rose the most sharply for people who consume less, ISTAT said. Over the first half of the year, the statistics agency said, prices for this low-income group rose 1.1% against an average of 1%.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta
di Anna Russo
Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online