June inflation rises to 1.3%

Rome, July 17 - Italian inflation hit 1.3% in June, ISTAT said Tuesday, lowering its original estimate of 1.4%. The national consumer price index, net of tobacco, rose 0.2% on the previous month and 1.3% on an annual basis, up from 1% in May. Prices in the inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought goods rose 2.2% on an annual basis, from 1.7% in May. They dropped 0.2% on a monthly basis. Prices rose the most sharply for people who consume less, ISTAT said. Over the first half of the year, the statistics agency said, prices for this low-income group rose 1.1% against an average of 1%.

