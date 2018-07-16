Lecce

Woman killed in Salento, husband suspected

At Trepuzzi

Woman killed in Salento, husband suspected

Lecce, July 16 - A 57-year-old deaf-mute woman has been killed in Italy's southeastern Salento area, the tip of the boot, and her husband is suspected, police said Monday. The man, also a deaf mute, was reportedly seen rushing out of the home of the woman, Teresa Russo. He was stopped at the local train station. Russo died of knife wounds to the throat, reportedly after a violent row with him, police said. The femicide took place at Trepuzzi near Lecce.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta

Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta

di Anna Russo

Nino Frassica: "Faccio tutto con Messina in testa"

Nino Frassica: "Faccio tutto con Messina in testa"

di Milena Romeo

Scontro in A1: vittima fu candidato sindaco Rossano per M5S

Scontro in A1: vittima fu candidato sindaco Rossano per M5S

Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere

Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere

di Giuseppe Romeo

Tram, qual è la tua opinione: rispondi al sondaggio

Tram, qual è la tua opinione? Rispondi al sondaggio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33