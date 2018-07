S.Egidio plans on corridors in line with Italy - Conte

Rome, July 16 - The Sant'Egidio Community's plans on humanitarian corridors for migrants are line with Italy's, Premier Giuseppe Conte said after a visit to the famed Rome-based peacemaking and ecumenical Catholic community Monday. "On humanitarian corridors the Sant'Egidio initiative is very important and in line with the Italian proposal to have arriving in our country legal immigration and to be able to build a process of integration with limited numbers," said Conte. photo: Conte with Community chief Marco Impagliazzo