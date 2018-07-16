Woman, 24, dies of allergic reaction after dinner

Pisa, July 16 - A 24-year-old woman died of an allergic reaction after dining with her boyfriend at a restaurant near Pisa Sunday night, ANSA sources said Monday. Chiara Ribechini, from Navacchio, had a severe respiratory crisis in the car after the meal. The woman had taken her anti-allergy pills but they were not enough to save her. Prosecutors are expected to order an autopsy as well as testing of all raw materials used in the meal. They ordered the eatery shut on Monday afternoon. One person, the owner of the farm which owns the restaurant, has been placed under investigation.