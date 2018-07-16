OK to new military jet with Leonardo - May

London
16/07/2018
London, July 16 - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday announced the green light for the development of a 2-billion-pound project to make a new generation military jet for the RAF involving Italy's aerospace giant Leonardo. "The government', she said, "will join BAE Systems, Leonardo, MBDA and Rolls Royce in funding the next stage of the Future Combat Air System Technology Initiative via the revolutionary partnership known as Team Tempest", May said at the inauguration of the Farnborough airshow. Leonardo, formerly known as Finmeccanica, is Italy's leading aerospace and defence industry group.
