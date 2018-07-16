Adoptive son kills mum for money

Vercelli
16/07/2018
Vercelli, July 16 - A 30-year-old Cameroonian man killed his 66-year-old Italian adoptive mother because she would not meet his increasing demands for cash, police said after arresting the man Monday. The man, Caleb Ndong Merlo, reportedly suffered from gambling addiction and money problems, was charged with murdering Paola Merlo. The woman was found dead at home last Tuesday and the man said he found her that way after a fall. Investigations by the flying squad and an autopsy have proved differently, police said.
