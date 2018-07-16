Woman, 24, dies of allergic reaction after dinner

Pisa, July 16 - A 24-year-old woman died of an allergic reaction after dining with her boyfriend at a restaurant near Pisa Sunday night, ANSA sources said Monday. Chiara Ribechini, from Navacchio, had a severe respiratory crisis in the car after the meal. The woman had taken her anti-allergy pills but they were not enough to save her. Prosecutors are expected to order an autopsy as well as testing of all raw materials used in the meal.