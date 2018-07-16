Woman, 24, dies of allergic reaction after dinner

Pisa
16/07/2018
Pisa, July 16 - A 24-year-old woman died of an allergic reaction after dining with her boyfriend at a restaurant near Pisa Sunday night, ANSA sources said Monday. Chiara Ribechini, from Navacchio, had a severe respiratory crisis in the car after the meal. The woman had taken her anti-allergy pills but they were not enough to save her. Prosecutors are expected to order an autopsy as well as testing of all raw materials used in the meal.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sull’A1, famiglia calabrese distrutta
di Anna Russo
Nino Frassica: "Faccio tutto con Messina in testa"
di Milena Romeo
Praticante legale si spaccia per il fratello all’esame per carabiniere
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online