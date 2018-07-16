Salvini won't rule out EU Russia sanctions Italy veto

Moscow, July 16 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday said he could not rule out Italy putting a veto on EU sanctions on Russia. However, he said this would be a "last resort" and that "we want to convince our partners with our arguments". He said the government did not think it would be necessary to arrive at a veto. He said Rome wanted to persuade its partners "with good manners, with the art of democracy, numbers and evidence". Other EU dossiers Italy is not afraid of "saying nos that otheres did not say" on include the EU budget, farm policy and the migrant issue, he said.