Share urgency voiced by Conte on migrants - EU

Brussels, July 16 - The European Commission said Monday it shared the sense of urgency voiced in a letter on migrants from Premier Giuseppe Conte to European Council President Donald Tusk and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. "We confirm we have received premier Conte's letter to presidents Tusk and Juncker," said spokesperson Margaritis Schinas. "In the letter he asks for the immediate implementation of the conclusions reached at the European Council and we will shortly respond. "In general and without going into the details, the Commission full shares the sense of urgency and it is working to give a swift follow-up to the conclusions reached by the Council as far as we are concerned".